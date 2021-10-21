Pharmacovigilance Market Size Set to Increase

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2021 -- The global pharmacovigilance market continues to expand with some estimates forecasting an increase to $12.98 billion by 2027. The need to monitor adverse drug reactions and drug toxicity has been recognized as vital by the World Health Organization, which estimates that around 5% of hospitalized patients are already admitted with an adverse drug reaction. The same source indicates that up to 10% of patients are likely to experience an adverse drug reaction during hospitalization, placing additional emphasis on the need for the essential process of pharmacovigilance. As a result, the market for pharmacovigilance continues to expand and is likely to reach a peak in the coming years, whether that is reporting on adverse results conducted during clinical trials in pharmacies, hospitals or in other areas of the healthcare sector. The next few years are likely to be both a challenging and rewarding time for those in pharmacovigilance jobs all over the USA.



EPM Scientific is a leading specialist recruiter to the life sciences sector, focusing on vital fields such as pharmacovigilance jobs. The firm was established in 2012 and has grown alongside this fast-paced industry, providing essential guidance, connections and advice for individuals and organisations, whether that relates to pharmacovigilance jobs or other areas including R&D, legal and compliance, clinical development, clinical operations, medical communications and commercial. The team at EPM Scientific works nationwide in the USA, including in key hubs such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. As the life sciences sector continues to evolve, the firm has been able to provide essential support, streamlining hiring processes to enable organizations to recruit for resilience and to overcome skills gaps - and giving individuals exciting opportunities to take career-defining next steps. Today, EPM Scientific has a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections at a broad spectrum of businesses, from large corporates to small brands.



Local knowledge and expertise are something that EPM Scientific focuses heavily on - this is supported by a broad national perspective as well as an extensive international reach. The firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. It is also part of a global workforce of over 1,000 talent professionals which brings a unique perspective to the way that the team caters to the market for pharmacovigilance jobs. Also distinctive is the focus on people at EPM Scientific, especially when it comes to staff development. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. From pharmacovigilance jobs to roles in many other areas of life sciences, including medical affairs and quality, there are a wealth of opportunities available via EPM Scientific today. Some of these include Area Sales Manager, Regulatory Affairs Director, Principal Biostatistician and Statistical Programming Lead.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1,000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.