Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market to Experience Significant Growth During Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- The global Pharmacovigilance (PV) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 8412.7 million by 2025, from USD 5708 million in 2019.



The Pharmacovigilance (PV) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.



Market segmentation:

Pharmacovigilance (PV) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.



By Type, Pharmacovigilance (PV) market has been segmented into:

Spontaneous Reporting

Intensified ADR Reporting

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

Cohort Event Monitoring

EHR Mining



By Application, Pharmacovigilance (PV) has been segmented into:

Hospitals

Research Organizations

Industrial



Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Pharmacovigilance (PV) market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Pharmacovigilance (PV) markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Pharmacovigilance (PV) market.



The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Pharmacovigilance (PV) market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Competitive Landscape and Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Share Analysis

Pharmacovigilance (PV) competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Pharmacovigilance (PV) sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Pharmacovigilance (PV) sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.



The major players covered in Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market are:

Accenture

Capgemini

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Clinquest Group B.V.

ICON plc.

Cognizant

iMEDGlobal

ArisGlobal

IBM Corporation

ITClinical

Wipro Ltd.

Foresight Group International AG

United BioSource Corporation

BioClinica

TAKE Solutions Ltd.

PAREXEL International Corporation



Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Company Profiles

Chapter Three: Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Pharmacovigilance (PV) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Pharmacovigilance (PV) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Pharmacovigilance (PV) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Pharmacovigilance (PV) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East & Africa Revenue Pharmacovigilance (PV) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Size Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)



