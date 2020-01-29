Pharmacy Automation Market 2020-2025 Industry Updates :: Leading Players -BD., Cerner Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Kuka Aktiengesellschaft, Omnicell

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- Global Pharmacy Automation Market is expected to reach USD 11,826.42 million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.



Some of the major players operating in this market are BD., Cerner Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Kuka Aktiengesellschaft, Omnicell, Inc., Capsa Healthcare, RxSafe, LLC, ARxIUM, Talyst, LLC., among others.



The centralized segment is dominating the global pharmacy automation.

The decentralized segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.



The rapidly revolutionizing market place demands the best market and business solutions to thrive in the market. This Pharmacy Automation market document contains a comprehensive data of market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers and market restraints of Healthcare Industry all of which is derived from SWOT analysis. Market definition covered in this Pharmacy Automation market document gives the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. The sources of data and information mentioned in the Pharmacy Automation market document are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts.



The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such increased need of minimizing medication errors and introduction of decentralization of pharmacies



Market Segmentation: Global Pharmacy Automation Market:-



The global pharmacy automation market is segmented based on offering into two notable segments hardware and software. In 2018, hardware is expected to dominate the pharmacy automation market with 66.9% market share growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of product, global pharmacy automation market is segmented into four notable segments: automated medication dispensing systems automated, automated packaging and labelling systems, automated table-top counters, automated storage and retrieval systems. Automated medication dispensing systems is sub segmented into centralized and decentralized. Centralized is further segmented into robots/robotic automated dispensing systems and carousels. Decentralized is further sub segmented into automated unit-dose dispensing systems, pharmacy-based automated dispensing systems and ward-based automated dispensing systems. Automated is further sub segmented into automated unit-dose packaging & labelling systems and automated multi-dose packaging & labelling systems. In 2018, automated medication dispensing systems is expected to dominate the pharmacy automation market with highest market share and is growing at a healthy CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.



Key Drivers: Global Pharmacy Automation Market:-



Some of the major factors driving the market for global pharmacy increased are need of minimizing medication errors and introduction of decentralization of pharmacies



Reasons to Purchase this Report:-



Current and future of global antiaging products and services market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players



Key questions answered in the report :-



What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants?

Which will be the Pharmacy Automation Market application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers?

Which will be the dangers which will attack growth?

The length of the global Pharmacy Automation market opportunity?

How Pharmacy Automation Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?



