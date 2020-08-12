Pharmacy Automation Market Register a Huge Growth in Healthcare Industry by 2027

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2020 -- Global Pharmacy Automation Market was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 8.38 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 8.5%.



Latest published report on the Pharmacy Automation market, found on the Qualiket Research website revealed a great deal about various market dynamics. These driving factors influence the market from a very miniscule level to its holistic standard and can traverse limitations to assist the market achieve a significant growth rate over the analysis period of 2020-2027. The report is based on an extensive study supervised by adept analysts.



For a better understanding of the Pharmacy Automation market, a better grip over the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors are needed as they are impacting the market towards progress. Those factors can ensure a swift helming of the market by rough patches of economic crisis and help in averting plummeting results. With real-time data, the report captures the essence of the market and provides a close reading of demographic changes.



Pharmacy automation system is centralized or decentralized automated packaging, labeling, dispensing, and other systems which is used to reduce dispensing errors, and improvement of workflow efficiency of pharmacies and hospital nursing staff. Pharmacy automation plays an important role in modern healthcare.



Market Drivers

Increase in demand for pharmacy automation to reduce medication errors is the key driving factor which is expected to drive global pharmacy automation market growth. Furthermore, continuous technological advancement and development of automated system with improved pharmacy automation is expected to propel the global pharmacy automation market growth. Moreover, increase in technological advancements is expected to fuel the global pharmacy automation market growth. For instance, in 2015, Becton, Dickinson and Company had launched Cato Medication workflow software with camera based visual documentation hardware, which offers Visual documentation of IV, Vial, Syringe, Container, and information during every gravimetric step.



Market Restraints

However, high cost of pharmacy automation is the main restraining factor which is expected to hamper global pharmacy automation system market growth. Also, stringent regulatory procedures will affect the growth of global pharmacy automation market growth.



Market Taxonomy

By Type

- Tabletop Tablet Counters

- Automated packaging & Labeling System

- Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

- Automated Medication Dispensing System

- Others

By Application

- Drug Storage

- Inventory Management

- Drug Dispensing & Packaging

By End User

- Retail Pharmacies

- Online Pharmacies

- Others

By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



Major Points Covered in Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Pharmacy Automation Market Outlook

5 Global Pharmacy Automation Market, By Type

6 Global Pharmacy Automation Market, By Application

7 Global Pharmacy Automation Market, By End User

8 Global Pharmacy Automation Market, By Region

9 North America Pharmacy Automation Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

10 Europe Pharmacy Automation Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

11 Asia Pacific Pharmacy Automation Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

12 Latin America Pharmacy Automation Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

13 Middle East Pharmacy Automation Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

14 Competitive Analysis

15 Company Profiles



