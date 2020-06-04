Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2020 -- HTF Market Report released a new research document of 135 pages on industry titled as 'APAC Pharmacy Automation Systems Market 2017-2025 by End-user, Product and Country' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa and important players/vendors such as Abacus Rx, Inc., Accu-Chart™ Plus Healthcare Systems, Inc., Aesynt Incorporated, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, ARxIUM Inc., Baxter Healthcare Corporation Etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2017-2025.



Summary

Patient safety is a top priority in hospital and retail pharmacies. Over and beyond the forecast period, an increasing adoption of pharmacy automation systems is expected in a global scope because these systems can reduce medication errors and improve workflow efficiency in pharmacies. Total sales revenue of pharmacy automation systems in Asia-Pacific region advanced to $997.5 million in 2016, growing by XX% annually between 2017 and 2025. This represents a cumulative revenue of $XXX billion during 2017-2025 owing to a substantial adoption of automated medication dispensing systems, automated storage and retrieval systems, automated packaging and labeling systems, table-top tablet counters, and automated drug compounding devices in hospital pharmacies, retail drug stores and other types of pharmacies in this region.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

- Market Structure

- Growth Drivers

- Restraints and Challenges

- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

- Porter's Fiver Forces



The trend and outlook of APAC market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify APAC pharmacy automation systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of end-user, product type and country.

Based on end-users, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

- Hospital Pharmacies (further segmented into Hospital Inpatient Pharmacy and Hospital Outpatient Pharmacy)

- Retail Pharmacies (further divided into Retail Chain Pharmacies and Independent Drug Stores)

- Pharmacy Benefit Management Organizations

- Others



Based on product type, the APAC market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

- Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (further categorized into Centralized Systems (Robotic Systems and Carousels) and Decentralized Systems (Automated Unit-Dose Dispensing Systems, Pharmacy-Based Automated Dispensing Systems, Ward-Based Automated Dispensing Systems )

- Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

- Automated Packaging and Labeling Systems (further divided into Unit-Dose Packaging & Labeling Systems and Multi-Dose Packaging & Labeling Systems)

- Table-top Tablet Counters

- Automated Drug Compounding Devices (further segmented into Compounding Systems for Solid Formulation, Compounding Systems for Liquid Formulation, Compounding Systems for Other Formulations)

- Others



Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

- Japan

- China

- South Korea

- Australia

- India

- Rest of APAC



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in APAC pharmacy automation systems market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD's Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Companies Mentioned in the Report

Abacus Rx, Inc., Accu-Chart™ Plus Healthcare Systems, Inc., Aesynt Incorporated, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, ARxIUM Inc., Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Becton, Dickinson & Co, Capsa Solutions, LLC, Cerner Corporation, ForHealth Technologies, Health Robotics SRL, Innovation Associates, Inc., InterMetro Industries Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Medacist Solutions Group, LLC., Omnicell, Inc, Parata Systems, Pearson Medical Technologies, LLC, Pharmacy Automation Systems LLC, RxMedic Systems, Inc., Rxsafe, LLC, Scriptpro LLC, Swisslog Holding AG, Talyst, LLC, TCGRX Pharmacy Workflow Solutions, Willach Pharmacy Solutions GmbH, Yaskawa Electric Corp., Yuyama



Table of Contents

1 Introduction 5

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 5

1.2 Research Methodology 7

1.3 Executive Summary 12

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 14

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 14

2.2 Market Structure 16

2.3 Major Growth Drivers 17

2.4 Market Restraints and Challenges 22

2.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 25

2.6 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis 29

3 Analysis of APAC Market by End-user 33

4 Analysis of APAC Market by Product 48

5 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 by Country 69

6 Competitive Landscape 85

....Continued



