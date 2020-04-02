Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2026 - Top Companies Aetna, Cigna, CVS Health, Express Scripts

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- Pharmacy Benefit management is also called as the middleman of the health care industry. PBMs have a formulary list that covers the prescription drugs required by its client which in this case is health care insurance providers. Therefore, manufacturers make sure that their drugs are listed under the formulary list. This leverages the PBM position in the industry as it regulates the sales of drugs in the market. Thus, manufacturers are compiled to provide large discounts on the drugs as it will benefit them to gain a market share in the region.



The global pharmacy benefit management market was valued USD XX Million in 2019 and it's anticipated that it will reach USD XX in 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8 % during the forecast period 2020-2026. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing insurance providers and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the world. In addition to this, the increasing number of biosimilars, and specialty drugs are fueling the growth of the market.



Additionally, PBMs work with a network of pharmacies and distribution channels to distribute the prescribed drugs in health care plans. Conclusively, PBMs work with various health care providers, pharmaceutical companies, and pharmacies, resulting in large revenue of this market.



Segment by Key players:

- Aetna

- Cigna

- CVS Health

- Express Scripts

- United Health

- Walgreens Booth Alliance



Segment by Services:

- Mail-delivery

- Specialty pharmacy

- Preferred network pharmacy



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Forecast

4.5.1. Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



