Scope of the Report of Pharmacy Benefit Management Services

Pharmaceutical medicine prices continue high up and contribute significantly to total healthcare expenditure worldwide. The cost of drugs has risen more than any of the healthcare expenditure. Moreover, Pharmacy Benefit Management Services also aid in planning and managing the formulary as per customer needs, negotiating discounts and rebates with drug manufacturers, contracting with pharmacies, and processing the prescription claims. To manage the cost of prescription drugs and improve the customer value, Pharmacy Benefit Management Services use various tools such as pharmacy networks, mail-service pharmacies, drug formulary, e-prescribing, manufacturerâ€™s discount, disease management, drug utilization review, and pharmacy discount cards (for the uninsured). To manage these tools and the Pharmacy Benefit Management Services account, there are various prescription claim software/systems marketed worldwide.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Commercial Health Plans, Self-Insured Employer Plans, Medicare Part D Plans, Federal Employees Health Benefits Program, State Government Employee Plans), Application (Mail-Order Pharmacy Services, Non-Mail Pharmacy Services), (), Pharmacy Benefit Management Services (Specialty pharmacy services, Benefit plan design consultation, Drug formulary management, Other), Demand Determinants (Government health programs, Employer-Sponsored Programs, Health Insurance Management)



Market Drivers:

Increased awareness of pharmacy benefit management services

Increasing healthcare expenditure worldwide



Market Trends:

Growing online sales channel



Opportunities:

Growth in government expenditure towards the improvement of the healthcare sector in emerging countries such as India and China are also significant factors of the growth in the market



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



