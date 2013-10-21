Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Pharmacy Retail Market in Philippines 2013 market report to its offering



Netscribes latest market research report titled Pharmacy Retail Market in Philippines 2013 identifies the healthcare scenario, more specifically, the pharmacy retail scenario in the Philippines. The sector is dotted with a wide variety of drug distributors, wholesalers, retailers and manufacturers and has also witnessed a spurt in the number of both domestic and foreign concerns in the recent past. The country has been in the wake of a revolution with regard to decentralization of the healthcare system with precise concentration on local health provision and ramified coverage. The sector can be categorized into organized and unorganized markets, with the unorganized segment accounting for the major market share.



Although a developing country, the Philippines is already being hailed as a prospective market for entry of pharmaceutical companies, which is evident in the growing number of pharmaceutical majors establishing manufacturing facilities within the nation. Moreover, this sector is termed as being profitable owing to the fact that there is marginal price elasticity associated with price increases. The market is characterized by the presence of a few large players that account for significant market share and boast of having a considerable footprint across the nation.



Companies Mentioned



Private Chain Pharmacies

1. Mercury Drug

2. Rose Pharmacy

3. South Star Drug, Inc.

4. The Generics Pharmacy

5. Watsons Personal Care Stores (Philippines) Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144623/pharmacy-retail-market-in-philippines-2013.html



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