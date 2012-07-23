Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- With an ageing population, significant changes in government policy and consolidation in the market, Pharmacy is an ever-changing sector. Learn where the opportunities and threats are in the market and how to manage these most effectively for your business.



Scope



- Reduce the impact of changes in government policy on your business by being prepared and understanding where the greatest threats will come from.

- Use the data, forecasts to 2015, and insight on the market, including NHS receipts and OTC, to help form an effective growth strategy.

- Understand the impact on pharmacy retailing of the Boots/Walgreens merger and how the investment will increase competitiveness in the sector.

- Identify the opportunities to grow business in this sector by comparing strategies of the key players in the market and their performance metrics.



Report Highlights



In 2011, the government announced plans for changes in the control of entry rules that would end the 100 hours exemption and this has prompted a rush of opening applications which we forecast will dilute profitability. 250 new pharmacies opened in the first four months of 2012.



View Full Report Details and Table of Contents



Furthermore price deflation is making the pharmacy model non viable. Cost per prescription has fallen 23.0% since 2004 as the government has reduced reimbursement rates. This, combined with imminent patent expirations, will lower prices further.



The takeover of Alliance Boots by the largest pharmacy chain in the United States, Walgreens, expected to be completed before 2016, will lead to a major reinforcement of Boots' existing economies of scale. The new group will have 11,000 stores in 12 countries and is expected to have a turnover of $130.0bn (GBP82.6bn) by 2016



Reasons to Get this Report



- What impact is deflation and government strategy having on the market and how can this be managed to ensure success?

- How are grocers and local GPs threatening pharmacy specialists and how can retailers deal with these threats and increase customer loyalty?

- Which retailers will gain market share in 2012, which are expected to be the greatest share losers and why? What can competitors learn from this?

- What are the factors that will impede or maximise future growth opportunities and sales in pharmacy retailing?



