New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "PharmaLeaders: CRO Benchmark Report - Financial Performance Benchmarking & Competitive Landscape Assessment of Leading CROs"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- The CRO Benchmark Report applies GlobalData's proprietary ranking methodology to compare the competitive positions of 11 leading CRO companies on 17 financial metrics. These companies are analyzed based on financial performance, cost-containment, capital structure and firm utilization to illustrate the different strategies these companies are using to increase value for their shareholders. Throughout the report, GlobalData's Industry Dynamics Team provides you with expert insight, expanding on each of the metrics discussed. In addition to the financial metrics, this report discusses trends impacting the CRO marketplace, along with partnering and acquisition activity, and operations strategy. This report also provides drill-down analyses of three service lines and four geographies examining each of these segment's revenue and growth leaders, and business development strategies. Lastly, this report provides GlobalData's outlook on the CRO sector and each company's future competitive position.
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Highlights
About the Report
The CRO market is highly fragmented comprised of some 1,000 individual companies, most of which are privately owned. These companies vary significantly in size and breadth of services - from a four person bioanalysis research lab in Thailand to companies like Quintiles and Covance which have tens of thousands of employees in over 100 countries across the globe. GlobalData identified 11 CROs to apply its benchmarking methodology providing a foundation for strategic discussion and analysis. GlobalData's coverage examines these CROs from a unique company-centric lens - combining financial performance and resources allocation with partnering activity and regional developments to assess a company's overall strategy. This type of coverage is unlike any other analysis available, and delivers a consistent view into the evolution of these companies corporate growth. We also covered some 30 other privately-held CROs to give our analysis more specificity and granularity.
Key Questions Answered
- What specific strategies are these CROs employing to gain market share?
- What drivers accounted for the revenue growth for the company over the past year?
- Which trends will affect the CRO marketplace over the next few years?
- What particular services or capabilities are my competitors developing?
- Who are the revenue and growth leaders in each service line and geography?
- What specific business development activities are taking place, in terms of partnerships or M&A?
- How are CROs growing their physical infrastructures and human resources to better serve the needs of their customers?
- What region-specific operations and capabilities are CROs adding to gain share in emerging markets?
Scope
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