Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaLeaders: Top 10 Pharmaceutical Companies in India Benchmark Report - Competitive Analysis of the Leading Players in 2013 market report to its offering

PharmaLeaders: Top 10 Pharmaceutical Companies in India Benchmark Report - Competitive Analysis of the Leading Players in 2013



Summary



"PharmaLeaders: Top 10 Pharmaceutical Companies in India Benchmark Report - Competitive Analysis of the Leading Players in 2013" applies proprietary ranking methodology to compare the competitive position of 10 India-based pharmaceutical companies on 15 financial metrics. The performance of each of these companies is analyzed based on their financial performance, cost-containment, capital structure, and efficiency to illustrate the different strategies these companies are using to increase shareholder value and capture market share from branded pharmaceuticals manufacturers. In addition to the financial metrics, this report presents competitive landscapes of the various markets in which these companies operate, as well as detailed company profiles, including SWOT analyses, of these major players. It also describes the operations strategies of these companies.



Throughout the report, analysts provide you with expert insight, expanding on each strategy and factor discussed, with the aim of providing you with the tools you need to make informed business decisions.



Highlights



About the Report



This report is an essential source of information and analysis on the Indian pharmaceutical industry. Using detailed company data, financial analysis, corporate strategy, and market trends analysis, GlobalData has highlighted 10 companies in the Indian pharmaceuticals space, forming a basis for in-depth analysis of the current and future growth drivers of the domestic pharmaceuticals market. The report discusses the key factors shaping and driving the Indian pharmaceutical industry, and provides insight on the competitive landscape and emerging strategies that are expected to significantly alter the market position of the industry leaders.



Key Questions Answered



- What are the drivers of the Indian pharmaceutical industry?

- What is the forecast for the Indian pharmaceutical market to 2020?

- What specific strategies are pharmaceutical companies in India employing to capture market share from branded and generic pharmaceutical companies worldwide?

- How are these companies dealing with cost-containment to increase their margin?

- How does my assets utilization and overall manufacturing efficiency match up with theirs?

- How are these pharmaceutical companies maximizing their capital spending to attain a competitive advantage?



Scope



- The report includes a financial model, which uses proprietary benchmarking methodology to rank 10 leading pharmaceutical companies in India on 15 different financial metrics

- The report provides analysis of the key drivers and trends shaping the Indian pharmaceutical industry

- The report provides a geographic segmentation and competitive assessment of the various markets in which the companies covered in the report market their products.

- The report contains expert insights on the corporate strategies of Indian pharmaceutical companies seeking competitive advantage in the highly competitive generics industry

- The report includes in-depth company profiles of the 10 Indian pharmaceutical companies featured, including insightful SWOT analyses



Key Benefits



- Understand the key factors driving the substantial growth being witnessed in the Indian pharmaceutical industry and the markets outlook through 2020

- Benchmark your companys performance against other pharmaceutical companies in India to identify strengths that can be leveraged and/or areas of possible improvement

- Plan your entry and/or expansion activities involving the Indian pharmaceutical market by understanding the market dynamics and identifying possible partners and/or acquisition targets

- Analyze and track the strategies that successful pharmaceutical companies in India are using to gain share in the increasingly competitive market

- Understand the underlying financial metrics that differentiate certain companies from the pack in terms of growth and profitability, spending, asset structure, and efficiency

- Use this information as an independent source for your due diligence and transaction strategy



Companies Mentioned



Sun Pharmaceuticals

Wockhardt

Cipla

Ranbaxy

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Zydus Cadila

Glenmark

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Reddys

Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/140132/pharmaleaders-top-10-pharmaceutical-companies-in-india-benchmark-report-competitive-analysis-of-the-leading-players-in-2013.html