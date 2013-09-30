PharmaPoint: Alzheimerâ??S Disease - China Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaPoint: Alzheimers Disease - China Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

PharmaPoint: Alzheimers Disease - China Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



The publisher has released its new Country report, PharmaPoint: Alzheimers Disease - China Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022. There are no long-term effective therapies for Alzheimers Disease (AD), so this remains at the top of the list for unmet needs. While physicians agree that symptomatic therapies are relatively safe and effective, these therapies are still lacking because of they cannot maintain their effects and lack mechanisms that alter the course of the disease._x000D_



Being the most populated nation in the world and having a government with ample resources, China could potentially observe astounding AD drug growth during the forecast period. Unfortunately, we do not envision this to occur within the next 10 years due to Chinas acceptance of its underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure. The lack of access to healthcare in rural parts of the nation, the limited provision of social services, and limited efforts to maintain adequate public health suggest that there are many areas that require significant changes before the topic of AD can be properly addressed.



Scope



- Overview of Alzheimers Disease, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape._x000D_

- Detailed information on the key drugs in China including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis._x000D_

- Sales forecast for the top drugs in China from 2012-2022._x000D_

- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting China Alzheimers Disease market.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return_x000D_

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Alzheimers Disease_x000D_

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential_x000D_

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance _x000D_

- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in China



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143128/pharmapoint-alzheimers-disease-china-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###