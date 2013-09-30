PharmaPoint: Alzheimerâ??S Disease - Germany Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaPoint: Alzheimers Disease - Germany Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

PharmaPoint: Alzheimers Disease - Germany Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



The publisher has released its new Country report, PharmaPoint: Alzheimers Disease - Germany Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022. There are no long-term effective therapies for Alzheimers Disease (AD), so this remains at the top of the list for unmet needs. While physicians agree that symptomatic therapies are relatively safe and effective, these therapies are still lacking because of they cannot maintain their effects and lack mechanisms that alter the course of the disease._x000D_



Passive immunotherapies will not capture a large percentage of the market share, but will show successful sales statistics, given their expected high prices. We believe that crenezumab will have the greatest success in the German market in patients with established Alzheimers due to its dual-activity profile and preferential dosing scheme in comparison with other drugs in this class.



Scope



- Overview of Alzheimers Disease, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape._x000D_

- Detailed information on the key drugs in Germany including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis._x000D_

- Sales forecast for the top drugs in Germany from 2012-2022._x000D_

- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting Germany Alzheimers Disease market.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return_x000D_

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Alzheimers Disease_x000D_

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential_x000D_

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance _x000D_

- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in Germany



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143130/pharmapoint-alzheimers-disease-germany-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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