PharmaPoint: Alzheimerâ??S Disease - India Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaPoint: Alzheimers Disease - India Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

PharmaPoint: Alzheimers Disease - India Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



The publisher has released its new Country report, PharmaPoint: Alzheimers Disease - India Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022. There are no long-term effective therapies for Alzheimers Disease (AD), so this remains at the top of the list for unmet needs. While physicians agree that symptomatic therapies are relatively safe and effective, these therapies are still lacking because of they cannot maintain their effects and lack mechanisms that alter the course of the disease._x000D_



The Indian pharmaceutical market consists primarily of domestically manufactured generics and is therefore not affected by erosion of the sales of patented drugs when these products enter the market. By integrating only generics into the market, medicines can be easily distributed to the large population being served without restricting access by requiring a co-payment from private insurance companies. This model of healthcare does not attract newly-developed agents, but rather those that are cost-effective. Given such limitations for actively-patented branded medications, the Indian pharmaceutical market is not likely to see the introduction of any new AD drugs during the forecast period.



Scope



- Overview of Alzheimers Disease, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape._x000D_

- Detailed information on the key drugs in India including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis._x000D_

- Sales forecast for the top drugs in India from 2012-2022._x000D_

- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting India Alzheimers Disease market.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return_x000D_

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Alzheimers Disease_x000D_

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential_x000D_

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance _x000D_

- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in India



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143158/pharmapoint-alzheimers-disease-india-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

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Roger Campbell

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