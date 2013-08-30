Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaPoint: Chronic Heart Failure - Italy Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

PharmaPoint: Chronic Heart Failure - Italy Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



GlobalData has released its new Country report, PharmaPoint: Chronic Heart Failure - Italy Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022. The chronic heart failure (CHF) market is a mature market that has been slowly overtaken by generic drugs, and more branded products are expected to lose market exclusivity during the next few years. GlobalData predicts that the major global barriers that will play a crucial role in narrowing the global growth of the CHF market over the forecast period include the sparsely populated CHF pipeline and an increasing number of generic competitors in a market that is already heavily laden with generic drugs. However, the market entry of entry of Novartis LCZ-696, the first novel, branded CHF drug to enter the market in five years, will noticeably enhance the overall market size during the forecast period. LCZ-696 is currently being evaluated in a trial for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HF-REF), but if clinical trial data continue to demonstrate the drugs efficacy in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HF-PEF), and it gains approval for use in this population, it will be the first drug to show efficacy in this largely underserved patient population. In addition, increased use of MRAs over the forecast period in all seven major markets (7MM) will contribute to the increase in the global CHF market size.



GlobalData estimates that this growth in the Italian CHF market will be the result of the market entry of a novel treatment, LCZ-696, and an increase in the use of MRAs over the forecast period. LCZ-696 has the potential to replace ACE inhibitors in the treatment of CHF. LCZ-696 is a combination drug with Diovan as one of its ingredients; therefore, it is reasonable to expect that LCZ-696 will also steal patient share from Diovan and other ARBs, which are given to patients who cannot tolerate ACE inhibitors. However, given the poor economic conditions in Europe, austerity measures are in place in Italy, and these include increased regulation of expenditures associated with healthcare. Therefore, we anticipate that the price of Novartis LCZ-696, which is expected to launch during our forecast period, cannot be high, specifically because LCZ-696 is likely to replace ACE inhibitors and ARBs in the treatment paradigm, both of which are available as cheaply-priced generics during the forecast period.



Scope



- Overview of CHF including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on the key drugs in Italy including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for the top drugs in Italy from 2012-2022.

- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting Italy CHF market.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for CHF

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance

- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in Italy



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139989/pharmapoint-chronic-heart-failure-italy-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html