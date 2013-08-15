New Pharmaceuticals research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new Country report, "PharmaPoint: Chronic Heart Failure - US Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". The chronic heart failure (CHF) market is a mature market that has been slowly overtaken by generic drugs, and more branded products are expected to lose market exclusivity during the next few years. GlobalData predicts that the major global barriers that will play a crucial role in narrowing the global growth of the CHF market over the forecast period include the sparsely populated CHF pipeline and an increasing number of generic competitors in a market that is already heavily laden with generic drugs.
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The US is the largest CHF market due to its having the highest CHF population and high drug prices. Over the forecast period, the major driver for growth is predicted to be the launch of Novartis' LCZ-696 in 2015 in the US.
Scope
- Overview of CHF, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on the key drugs in the US including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for the top drugs in US from 2012 to 2022.
- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the US CHF market.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for CHF
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance
- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012 to 2022 in the US.
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