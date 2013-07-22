Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaPoint: Dermatophytic Onychomycosis (DO) - US Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

PharmaPoint: Dermatophytic Onychomycosis (DO) - US Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Dermatophytic onychomycosis (DO) is characterized as being a fungal infection of the nail. Infection can involve the nail unit (nail matrix, nail bed, or nail plate). DO isnt considered life-threatening, however can cause patients to experience discomfort, pain, and may cause physical and occupational limitations. DO patients can be identified as having thick or brittle nails along with discoloration (white and opaque). Physicians currently use direct microscopy and fungal culture tests to ensure correct diagnosis and treatment are achieved. Risk factors such as advanced age, pre-existing diabetes, or immunocompromised systems can increase the incidence of DO in patients. Current therapies consist of generics that offer substantial efficacy but sub-par safety profiles. A new wave of therapies is expected to offer topical options for patients who are unable to withstand existing generic options. These therapies are also expected to drive an increase in total drug treatment rates in the US market.



Highlights



Key Questions Answered



- How big of an impact will topical agents have on the DO market? What do key opinion leaders think of this paradigm shift?

- What new product is expected to become the market leader during the forecast period? How will this impact the existing generic therapies?

- How will a change in the route of administration change the uptake of drugs in the US market?

- What are the primary unmet needs that exist in the market according to key opinion leaders?

- What alliance opportunities exist in this market for a company looking to tap into the DO market?



Key Findings



- Generic therapies are expected to pose as a considerable threat to upcoming topical therapies because of their shorter treatment duration.

- The first wave of new pipeline candidates will increase drug treatment rates as physicians begin to opt for more safer options for treatment.

- Individual compliance, patient co-morbidities, and insurance payers function as important considerations in assessing the treatment algorithm for every patient.



Scope



- Overview of DO, including epidemiology, etiology, general symptoms from infection, and disease management recommendations and guidelines.

- Annualized DO market revenue, annual cost of therapy and treatment usage pattern data from 2012 and forecast for ten years to 2022.

- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the DO market.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, and emerging trends, specifically new therapies with novel routes of administration.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the US DO market. Insightful review of the key industry and governmental drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



Key Benefits



- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the US DO market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the US DO market in future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Track drug sales in the US DO market from 2012-2022.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.



