Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaPoint: Dry Eye Syndrome - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering
The Dry Eye Syndrome (DES) pipeline is strong, with 49 molecules in various phases of development. More notably, the late-stage pipeline has three products with novel mechanisms of action to treat the inflammation associated with the disease. That said, physicians suggest that the largest unmet need for DES treatment is diagnosis.
Scope
Annualized market revenues data for 9 key markets: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, China, and India
Annualized market revenues data from 2012 to 2022 and forecast from 2012 to 2022
Pipeline analysis data providing a split across the different phases, mechanisms of action being developed and emerging trends by the 9 key markets. Pipeline candidates fall under major therapeutic classes
Analysis of key recent licensing and partnership agreements in the DES Therapeutics market
Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications
Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs and implications.
Market Model Features
An interactive excel forecast model based on primary research interviews and surveys with KOLs and high-prescribing physicians is included in this report*. This patient based model provides diagnosis rates, patient segmentation, treatment rates, annual costs of therapy , and indication-specific drug sales for the 10 year forecast period. The forecast model is robust, fully transparent, and easy to navigate. Moreover, our models support data presented in the reports and the complete methodology is outlined in the report and the model.
*Model only available with site and global license purchases.
Key Findings
The global DES therapeutics market is forecast to reach $5.47 billion by 2022 due to the launch of novel pipeline drugs and an aging population.
The global push for increased physician and patient awareness will increase diagnosis and treatment.
By 2022, the DES market will be significantly more competitive, but the current dearth of treatment options leave much room for the coming pipeline therapies.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/146866/pharmapoint-dry-eye-syndrome-global-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
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