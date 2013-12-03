Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaPoint: Dry Eye Syndrome - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

The Dry Eye Syndrome (DES) pipeline is strong, with 49 molecules in various phases of development. More notably, the late-stage pipeline has three products with novel mechanisms of action to treat the inflammation associated with the disease. That said, physicians suggest that the largest unmet need for DES treatment is diagnosis.



Scope



Annualized market revenues data for 9 key markets: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, China, and India



Annualized market revenues data from 2012 to 2022 and forecast from 2012 to 2022



Pipeline analysis data providing a split across the different phases, mechanisms of action being developed and emerging trends by the 9 key markets. Pipeline candidates fall under major therapeutic classes



Analysis of key recent licensing and partnership agreements in the DES Therapeutics market



Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications



Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs and implications.



Market Model Features



An interactive excel forecast model based on primary research interviews and surveys with KOLs and high-prescribing physicians is included in this report*. This patient based model provides diagnosis rates, patient segmentation, treatment rates, annual costs of therapy , and indication-specific drug sales for the 10 year forecast period. The forecast model is robust, fully transparent, and easy to navigate. Moreover, our models support data presented in the reports and the complete methodology is outlined in the report and the model.



*Model only available with site and global license purchases.



Key Findings



The global DES therapeutics market is forecast to reach $5.47 billion by 2022 due to the launch of novel pipeline drugs and an aging population.



The global push for increased physician and patient awareness will increase diagnosis and treatment.



By 2022, the DES market will be significantly more competitive, but the current dearth of treatment options leave much room for the coming pipeline therapies.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146866/pharmapoint-dry-eye-syndrome-global-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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