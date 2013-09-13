Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaPoint: Dry Eye Syndrome - Japan Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

PharmaPoint: Dry Eye Syndrome - Japan Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



GlobalData has released its new Country report, PharmaPoint: Dry Eye Syndrome - Japan Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022. Dry eye syndrome (DES), or keratoconjunctivitis sicca, is a multifactorial disease of the eye caused by dryness, decreased tear production, or increased tear film evaporation. DES, which is often referred to simply as dry eye, is the most prevalent form of ocular discomfort and irritation. The most common symptoms of DES are ocular irritation and discomfort, foreign body sensation, fatigue, and visual disturbances, which interfere with daily activities. In the elderly population, it is the most common reason for seeking eye care, and this is expected to increase exponentially with an aging demographic.



The DES market in Japan is projected to grow during the forecast period. During the forecast period, the primary growth driver of the Japanese DES market will be an increase in share of two recently launched products, Diquas and Mucosta. Yet, barriers such as the biennial price cuts in pharmaceuticals will reduce the profitability of branded drugs.



Scope



- Overview of the DES including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on the key drugs in Japan including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for the top drugs in Japan from 2012-2022.

- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting Japan DES market.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for DES

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance

- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in Japan.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/141493/pharmapoint-dry-eye-syndrome-japan-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html