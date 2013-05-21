Recently published research from GlobalData, "PharmaPoint: Epilepsy - UK Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new Country report, "PharmaPoint: Epilepsy - UK Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". Epilepsy is a brain disorder characterized by spontaneously occurring and recurrent seizures. The market is heavily driven by the sales of antiepileptic drugs (AEDs) targeted at seizure reduction. The AED market is currently dominated by UCB's Keppra and GlaxoSmithKline's Lamictal. Although both drugs have experienced significant generic erosion, they form the mainstay of epilepsy treatment in the nine markets and will continue to have significant market share during the forecast period. Other key drugs include older generation AEDs such as Pfizer's Dilantin, Abbott's Depakote, and Novartis' Tegretol and Trileptal which still have significant usage due to their longevity in the market. However, the AED dominance landscape will continue to shift towards newer generation drugs particularly following the recent market entry of GlaxoSmithKline's Trobalt/Potiga and Eisai's Fycompa which both offer first-in-class mechanisms of action.
The main driver for growth in this market is the launch of new AEDs and the continued uptake of recent AEDs, although this is affected by government pricing and reimbursement regulations.
Scope
- Overview of Epilepsy including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on the key drugs in the UK including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for the top drugs in the UK from 2012-2022.
- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the UK Epilesy market.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Epilepsy
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance
- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in the UK
