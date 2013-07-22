Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaPoint: HIV - Italy Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

The publisher has released its new Country report, PharmaPoint: HIV - Italy Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022. Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), the causative agent of AIDS, has claimed millions of lives since its emergence. However, the advent of antiretroviral therapy (ART) has transformed the face of HIV/AIDS from a deadly disease to a manageable chronic condition for most infected individuals. Antiretroviral treatment not only reduces the viral load and reconstitutes immune function, but also decreases infection incidence rates by limiting viral transmission. The treatment algorithm in HIV has characteristically involved multiple drug regimens designed to tackle the virus on different levels. In the recent past, simplified dosing regimens through the emergence of single tablet regimens (STRs) or fixed dose combination (FDC) therapies have become increasingly popular amongst physicians and patients alike by increasing clinical efficacy thresholds and enabling patient compliance.



Atripla was the first STR to enter Italy in 2008, and STRs have been the focus of R&D ever since. ViiV Healthcare and Gilead Sciences are the main companies pursuing STRs in order to position themselves as the market leaders in Italy.



- Overview of Italy including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on the key drugs in Italy including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for the top drugs in Italy from 2012-2022.

- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting Italy HIV market.



