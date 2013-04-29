"PharmaPoint: HIV - Japan Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022" Published

New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "PharmaPoint: HIV - Japan Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new Country report, "PharmaPoint: HIV - Japan Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), the causative agent of AIDS, has claimed millions of lives since its emergence. However, the advent of antiretroviral therapy (ART) has transformed the face of HIV/AIDS from a deadly disease to a manageable chronic condition for most infected individuals. Antiretroviral treatment not only reduces the viral load and reconstitutes immune function, but also decreases infection incidence rates by limiting viral transmission. The treatment algorithm in HIV has characteristically involved multiple drug regimens designed to tackle the virus on different levels. In the recent past, simplified dosing regimens through the emergence of single tablet regimens (STRs) or fixed dose combination (FDC) therapies have become increasingly popular amongst physicians and patients alike by increasing clinical efficacy thresholds and enabling patient compliance.
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This can be explained by the low prevalence and incidence rates of HIV in Japan. The Japanese market is different from the other major markets in that STR use has not yet been introduced. For example, Atripla, which is the market leader in the US and Europe, is not currently licensed in Japan. However, the first integrase-based STR, Gilead's Stribild, which was approved by the FDA in August 2012, might be launched in Japan by the end of 2013 or at the beginning of 2014. Japan Tobacco, through its research alliance with Gilead, filed for market approval of elvitegravir in December 2012 with the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. GlobalData believes that ViiV will adopt a similar approach to launch the novel INI-based inhibitor dolutegravir and 572-Trii into the Japanese market.
Scope
- Overview of Japan including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on the key drugs in Japan including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for the top drugs in Japan from 2012-2022.
- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting Japan HIV market.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for HIV
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance
- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in Japan
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