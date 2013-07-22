Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaPoint: Meningococcal Vaccines - Brazil Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

GlobalData has released its new Country report, PharmaPoint: Meningococcal Vaccines - Brazil Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022. Meningococcal disease is an acute infection caused by the gram-negative bacterium Neisseria meningitidis. Its rapid onset and severity of symptoms makes prompt and effective diagnosis and treatment nearly impossible. For these reasons the meningococcal disease space is dominated by vaccines. Currently, tetravalent conjugate vaccines, such as Sanofis Menactra and Novartis Menveo, account for the vast majority of global sales, with the US adolescent market being the key target segment. GlobalData expects growth in the meningococcal vaccines market to be primarily driven by the launch of serotype B vaccines, which address a critical unmet need in the treatment landscape. Vaccines that better protect infants and/or provide a longer duration of immunity also have an opportunity to seize market share during 2012-2022.



GlobalData predicts that market share for private vaccine manufacturers to virtually disappear over the course of the forecast, with Brazil unleashing domestically-produced MenC conjugate vaccines that are more cost-effective for the government-funded healthcare system. These vaccines, which include a MenC conjugate vaccine and a heptavalent pediatric vaccine (DTP-Hib-HepB-IPV-MenC) are being developed and produced by government-sponsored institutions such as Bio-Manguinhos, Instituto Butantan, Fiocruz, and FUNED. Once they become widely available, these vaccines will quickly steal market share from private manufacturers because of their cost-effectiveness advantage.



Scope



- Overview of Meningococcal Vaccines including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on the key drugs in Brazil including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for the top drugs in Brazil from 2012-2022.

- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting Brazil Meningococcal Vaccines market.



