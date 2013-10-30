Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report" PharmaPoint: Meningococcal Vaccines - UK Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 " to its huge collection of research reports.



GlobalData has released its new Country report, “PharmaPoint: Meningococcal Vaccines UK Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022”. Meningococcal disease is an acute infection caused by the gram-negative bacterium Neisseria meningitidis. Its rapid onset and severity of symptoms makes prompt and effective diagnosis and treatment nearly impossible. For these reasons the meningococcal disease space is dominated by vaccines.



Currently, tetravalent conjugate vaccines, such as Sanofi’s Menactra and Novartis’ Menveo, account for the vast majority of global sales, with the US adolescent market being the key target segment. GlobalData expects growth in the meningococcal vaccines market to be primarily driven by the launch of serotype B vaccines, which address a critical unmet need in the treatment landscape. Vaccines that better protect infants and/or provide a longer duration of immunity also have an opportunity to seize market share during 2012-2022.



View Full This Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/pharmapoint-meningococcal-vaccines-uk-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022-report.html



GlobalData predicts that relative patient share for the three MenC conjugate vaccines will shift due to changes being made to the UK MenC schedule (DOH, 2013b). Meningitec will lose sales due to its elimination from the single primary dose, with patient share expected to be made up by Menjugate and NeisVac-C.



Scope:



Overview of Meningococcal Vaccines including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

Detailed information on the key drugs in the UK including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

Sales forecast for the top drugs in the UK from 2012-2022.

Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the UK Meningococcal Vaccines market.



Reasons to buy:



Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Meningococcal Vaccines

Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance

Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in the UK



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