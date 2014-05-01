Recently published research from GlobalData, "PharmaPoint: Migraine - US Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2023", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- The migraine market is saturated with generic drugs, and the remaining branded products already on the market are expected to lose exclusivity during the next few years, with the exception of Botox for chronic migraine, which is expected to maintain its leading position in terms of sales. However, reformulations of mature products as well as new classes of therapies are anticipated to launch during the forecast period and these will contribute to the market growth. By 2023, the migraine market will grow to $3.7 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%, with the US continuing to dominate the market as a result of higher drug prices and a large migraine population. Some of the new treatments are expected to target the key unmet needs but opportunities will remain for further treatment choices especially drugs that will offer an improved safety and side-effects profile.
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The US migraine market is the largest given its population size and high drug prices. The main growth driver during this period will be Allergan's Botox, in addition to the launch of new combinations of drug and device and new classes of acute therapy. Historically the triptans have dominated the acute migraine segment and although the gold standard, GSK's Imitrex, expired in 2008, it has remained as one of the most popular triptans among physicians. A recent trend in this segment is the development of devices that can deliver drugs in a more effective way, such as Sumavel DosePro, a needle-free injection of sumatriptan.
Scope
- Overview of Migraine including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on the key drugs in the US including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for the top drugs in the US from 2012-2023.
- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the US Migraine market.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Migraine
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance
- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2023 in the US
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