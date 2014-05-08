Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaPoint: Neuropathic Pain - 5EU Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

PharmaPoint: Neuropathic Pain - 5EU Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Neuropathic pain (NP) is defined as a disorder of the sensorimotor system and is distinctly different from nociceptive pain, which is a consequence of trauma, injury, or inflammation. The main difference between neuropathic and nociceptive pain is the absence of a continuous nociceptive input in neuropathic pain. Although the term neuropathic pain is used to describe a wide range of pain syndromes with varying etiologies, this report focuses on 3 distinct forms of NP: Painful diabetic neuropathy, Postherpetic neuralgia and trigeminal neuralgia. The main classes of drugs used to treat these three neuropathic pain indications include anticonvulsants, antidepressants, opioids and topical treatments. However, despite the availability of multiple pain medications only 50% of patients respond to any given drug and there are numerous the side effects associated particularly with systemically administered drugs, that reduce their tolerability.



The French market will also see the entry of several pipeline drugs with novel, first-in-class mechanisms of action, such as CNV-2197944 (PDN and PHN) and CNV-1014802 (TN), which will add patient share. As is the case in the global market, the overall NP market in Germany will show growth over the forecast period that will be driven predominantly by growth in the PDN segment of the market. Due to the delayed launch of Versatis in Italy, the dominant NP drug classes in the Italian NP market in terms of market share are slightly different compared with the US and the rest of the EU. Similar to Italy, the overall NP market in Spain will show growth over the forecast period that will be driven predominantly by the PDN and PHN segments. Surprisingly, in the UK, the order of the three leading NP products is very different compared with the US and the rest of the EU.



Scope



- Overview of Neuropathic Pain including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on the key drugs in 5EU including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for the top drugs in 5EU from 2012-2022.

- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the 5EU Neuropathic Pain market.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Neuropathic Pain.

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance

- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in 5EU.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153798/pharmapoint-neuropathic-pain-5eu-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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