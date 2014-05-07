Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaPoint: Neuropathic Pain - Japan Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

PharmaPoint: Neuropathic Pain - Japan Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Neuropathic pain (NP) is defined as a disorder of the sensorimotor system and is distinctly different from nociceptive pain, which is a consequence of trauma, injury, or inflammation. The main difference between neuropathic and nociceptive pain is the absence of a continuous nociceptive input in neuropathic pain. Although the term neuropathic pain is used to describe a wide range of pain syndromes with varying etiologies, this report focuses on 3 distinct forms of NP: Painful diabetic neuropathy, Postherpetic neuralgia and trigeminal neuralgia. The main classes of drugs used to treat these three neuropathic pain indications include anticonvulsants, antidepressants, opioids and topical treatments. However, despite the availability of multiple pain medications only 50% of patients respond to any given drug and there are numerous the side effects associated particularly with systemically administered drugs, that reduce their tolerability.



Similar to the rest of the global markets, this will be fueled predominantly by the growing incidence of NP as a result of the increasing elderly population, which is even more pronounced in Japan. However, unlike the other countries in the 7MM, most of the growth in the NP market in Japan will not be due to the entry of numerous pipeline drugs, but rather will be the result of the delayed launch and continued growth of both Lyrica and Cymbalta. Both these drugs launched in Japan approximately five years after their launch in the US and EU. Furthermore, both drugs are subject to extended exclusivity in Japan, with the patent for Lyrica not set to expire in Japan until 2022, and the post-marketing exclusivity for Cymbalta estimated to extend to 2017.



Scope



- Overview of Neuropathic Pain including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on the key drugs in Japan including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for the top drugs in Japan from 2012-2022.

- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the Japan Neuropathic Pain market.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Neuropathic Pain.

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance

- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in Japan.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153829/pharmapoint-neuropathic-pain-japan-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

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Roger Campbell

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