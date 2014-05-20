New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "PharmaPoint: Neuropathic Pain - Japan Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Neuropathic pain (NP) is defined as a disorder of the sensorimotor system and is distinctly different from nociceptive pain, which is a consequence of trauma, injury, or inflammation. The main difference between neuropathic and nociceptive pain is the absence of a continuous nociceptive input in neuropathic pain. Although the term neuropathic pain is used to describe a wide range of pain syndromes with varying etiologies, this report focuses on 3 distinct forms of NP: Painful diabetic neuropathy, Postherpetic neuralgia and trigeminal neuralgia. The main classes of drugs used to treat these three neuropathic pain indications include anticonvulsants, antidepressants, opioids and topical treatments. However, despite the availability of multiple pain medications only 50% of patients respond to any given drug and there are numerous the side effects associated particularly with systemically administered drugs, that reduce their tolerability.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Similar to the rest of the global markets, this will be fueled predominantly by the growing incidence of NP as a result of the increasing elderly population, which is even more pronounced in Japan. However, unlike the other countries in the 7MM, most of the growth in the NP market in Japan will not be due to the entry of numerous pipeline drugs, but rather will be the result of the delayed launch and continued growth of both Lyrica and Cymbalta. Both these drugs launched in Japan approximately five years after their launch in the US and EU. Furthermore, both drugs are subject to extended exclusivity in Japan, with the patent for Lyrica not set to expire in Japan until 2022, and the post-marketing exclusivity for Cymbalta estimated to extend to 2017.
Scope
- Overview of Neuropathic Pain including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on the key drugs in Japan including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for the top drugs in Japan from 2012-2022.
- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the Japan Neuropathic Pain market.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Neuropathic Pain.
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance
- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in Japan.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- PharmaPoint: Neuropathic Pain - 5EU Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Neuropathic Pain - US Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Ulcerative Colitis - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Dermatophytic Onychomycosis (DO) - US Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - Germany Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - United States Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - Italy Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - Japan Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - Spain Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - France Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022