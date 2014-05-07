Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaPoint: Neuropathic Pain - US Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

PharmaPoint: Neuropathic Pain - US Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Neuropathic pain (NP) is defined as a disorder of the sensorimotor system and is distinctly different from nociceptive pain, which is a consequence of trauma, injury, or inflammation. The main difference between neuropathic and nociceptive pain is the absence of a continuous nociceptive input in neuropathic pain. Although the term neuropathic pain is used to describe a wide range of pain syndromes with varying etiologies, this report focuses on 3 distinct forms of NP: Painful diabetic neuropathy, Postherpetic neuralgia and trigeminal neuralgia. The main classes of drugs used to treat these three neuropathic pain indications include anticonvulsants, antidepressants, opioids and topical treatments. However, despite the availability of multiple pain medications only 50% of patients respond to any given drug and there are numerous the side effects associated particularly with systemically administered drugs, that reduce their tolerability.



The obesity epidemic in the US, which will lead to an increased prevalence of PDN, and the launch and uptake of seven pipeline drugs, will also be key growth drivers. Among these pipeline drugs, DS-5565, which is in development for PDN, is anticipated to offer an improvement upon Lyricas efficacy and safety, and as such, it is expected to be the market-leading brand-name drug at the end of the forecast period, with sales of $389m in 2022.



Scope



- Overview of Neuropathic Pain including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on the key drugs in the US including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for the top drugs in the US from 2012-2022.

- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the US Neuropathic Pain market.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Neuropathic Pain.

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance

- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in the US.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153830/pharmapoint-neuropathic-pain-us-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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