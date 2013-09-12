Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaPoint: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer - Spain Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

PharmaPoint: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer - Spain Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) is the most common lung cancer, and the second-most common cancer in men and women. Historically, the treatment paradigm has centered around chemotherapy. However, the launch of targeted therapies for patients with specific biomarkers has begun to fragment the NSCLC treatment landscape into smaller niche patient populations. Over the forecast period, this trend will continue with the launch of multiple new drugs in several new drug classes to address the high unmet need among NSCLC patients, and provide new treatment options for previously underserved populations. Launch of premium-priced drug candidates combined with increasing incident cases of the disease will be major drivers of growth in the major markets.



The NSCLC market in Spain is projected to decline at a negative CAGR. This contraction will be driven largely by the patent expirations of the majority of the marketed NSCLC therapies Alimta, Avastin, Iressa and Tarceva.



Scope



- Overview of NSCLC including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on the key drugs in Spain including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for the top drugs in Spain from 2012-2022.

- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting Spain NSCLC market.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for NSCLC

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance

- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in Spain.



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