Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaPoint: Parkinsons Disease - 5EU Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering PharmaPoint: Parkinsons Disease - 5EU Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary

Parkinsons disease is a progressive condition that is characterized by bradykinesia, muscular rigidity, tremor, and postural instability. As the second most common neurodegenerative disorder, Parkinsons disease may affect individuals of any age but prevalence is increased with age and it is most common in the elderly. Dopaminergic therapies have been fairly effective in treating bradykinesia, but several unmet needs remain. Some needs will be met during the forecast period from 2012-2022, while others, such as the need for disease-modifying drugs, will remain. The publisher expects that advancements will be made in levodopa administration and that four new molecular entities will be introduced to the market by 2022, these factors along with increased patient numbers from an aging population will drive the market during the forecast period.



Although France has a lower-than-average rate of generic substitution compared with other parts of Europe, increasing pressures from its aging population and increased disease burden are forcing governments to institute cost-saving measures. The market leader therapies in Germany are all no longer patent protected and include the class of oral dopamine agonists. While the overall pharmaceutical market in Italy is shrinking, the medical device market in Italy is growing. This market growth will be driven by six new product launches, and by an aging population, resulting in an increased prevalence of Parkinsons disease in Spain. Population growth and the aging population will continue to build steady growth in the UK Parkinsons disease market and six additional product launches, including the introduction of A2A antagonists in 2019, will bring in an extra $24.7m in sales in 2022.



Scope

- Overview of Parkinsons Disease including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape._x000D_

- Detailed information on the key drugs in 5EU including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis._x000D_

- Sales forecast for the top drugs in 5EU from 2012-2022._x000D_

- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the 5EU Parkinsons Disease market.



Reasons to buy

- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return_x000D_

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Parkinsons Disease_x000D_

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential_x000D_

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance_x000D_

- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in 5EU



Companies Mentioned

Merck

Roche

AbbVie

UCB

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

Orion

Newron

Civitas

Impax

Lundbeck



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154239/pharmapoint-parkinsons-disease-5eu-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html



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Roger Campbell

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