PharmaPoint: Parkinsonâ??S Disease - US Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaPoint: Parkinsons Disease - US Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

PharmaPoint: Parkinsons Disease - US Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Parkinsons disease is a progressive condition that is characterized by bradykinesia, muscular rigidity, tremor, and postural instability. As the second most common neurodegenerative disorder, Parkinsons disease may affect individuals of any age but prevalence is increased with age and it is most common in the elderly. Dopaminergic therapies have been fairly effective in treating bradykinesia, but several unmet needs remain. Some needs will be met during the forecast period from 2012-2022, while others, such as the need for disease-modifying drugs, will remain. The publisher expects that advancements will be made in levodopa administration and that four new molecular entities will be introduced to the market by 2022, these factors along with increased patient numbers from an aging population will drive the market during the forecast period.



This market is expected to grow faster than any other market, including the 5EU, due in part to the introduction of two brands already in use in the 5EU, Neupro and Duodopa, launched in the US at the beginning of the forecast in 2012 and 2014, respectively. Other factors responsible for growth in this market are an aging population that contributes to an increased prevalence of Parkinsons disease in the US and the launch of six new pipeline agents (in addition to Duodopa and Neupro).



Scope



- Overview of Parkinsons Disease including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape._x000D_

- Detailed information on the key drugs in US including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis._x000D_

- Sales forecast for the top drugs in US from 2012-2022._x000D_

- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the US Parkinsons Disease market.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return_x000D_

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Parkinsons Disease_x000D_

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential_x000D_

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance_x000D_

- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in US



Companies Mentioned



Merck

Roche

AbbVie

UCB

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

Orion

Newron

Civitas

Impax

Lundbeck



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154270/pharmapoint-parkinsons-disease-us-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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