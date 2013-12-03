Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaPoint: Pediatric Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Prophylactics - US Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common cause of pediatric respiratory infections and virtually all children will have been infected by the virus by the age of two. RSV transmission typically occurs during the winter and early spring months. The virus is spread through the air by an infected person’s sneeze or cough, or through direct and indirect contact with nasal secretions of an infected person. The majority of RSV infections present as mild upper respiratory illnesses that often self-resolve within two weeks, but about 1% of the cases develop serious lower respiratory complications requiring hospitalization. Children under the age of two with certain health conditions are most at risk for severe RSV infections and are therefore recommended to receive RSV prophylaxis treatments. The only FDA-approved prophylactic intervention in the US is AstraZeneca’s Synagis (palivizumab), a humanized monoclonal antibody against the fusion protein of the virus.



Scope



Overview of RSV, including epidemiology, etiology, general symptoms from infection, and US prophylaxis guidelines comparison (American Academy of Pediatrics vs National Perinatal Association).



Annualized RSV market revenue, annual cost of therapy and utilization pattern data from 2012 and forecast for ten years to 2022.



Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs and remaining opportunities, clinical trial overview and implications for the RSV market.



Pipeline analysis: analysis of two pipeline vaccines and potential market and clinical position in the RSV market.



Analysis of the current and future RSV market. Insightful review of the key industry and governmental drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



Market Model Features



An interactive excel forecast model based on primary research interviews and surveys with KOLs and high-prescribing physicians is included in this report*. This patient based model provides diagnosis rates, patient segmentation, treatment rates, annual costs of therapy , and indication-specific drug sales for the 10 year forecast period. The forecast model is robust, fully transparent, and easy to navigate. Moreover, our models support data presented in the reports and the complete methodology is outlined in the report and the model.



*Model only available with site and global license purchases.



Key Findings



The majority of physicians adhere to the AAP guidelines limiting the number of doses and narrowing the use of Synagis



AstraZeneca, with Synagis, will continue its stronghold of the RSV market for the forecast period



Pipeline prophylactic indications will be first in class (active/maternal immunization), and will cover complementary populations



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146863/pharmapoint-pediatric-respiratory-syncytial-virus-rsv-prophylactics-us-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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