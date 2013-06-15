New Pharmaceuticals research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common cause of pediatric respiratory infections and virtually all children will have been infected by the virus by the age of two. RSV transmission typically occurs during the winter and early spring months. The virus is spread through the air by an infected person's sneeze or cough, or through direct and indirect contact with nasal secretions of an infected person. The majority of RSV infections present as mild upper respiratory illnesses that often self-resolve within two weeks, but about 1% of the cases develop serious lower respiratory complications requiring hospitalization. Children under the age of two with certain health conditions are most at risk for severe RSV infections and are therefore recommended to receive RSV prophylaxis treatments. The only FDA-approved prophylactic intervention in the US is AstraZeneca's Synagis (palivizumab), a humanized monoclonal antibody against the fusion protein of the virus.
Highlights
Key Questions Answered
- What are the treatment algorithms and what do most pediatricians and neonatologists adhere to?
- What unmet needs still remain and what do key opinion leaders think?
- How likely is it that Synagis' biosimilars will enter the market during the forecast period?
- What promising interventions are in the pipeline for this narrow patient segment?
- What are the likely changes in future guidelines as expected by key opinion leaders?
Key Findings
- The majority of physicians adhere to the AAP guidelines limiting the number of doses and narrowing the use of Synagis
- AstraZeneca, with Synagis, will continue its stronghold of the RSV market for the forecast period
- Pipeline prophylactic indications will be first in class (active/maternal immunization), and will cover complementary populations
Scope
- Overview of RSV, including epidemiology, etiology, general symptoms from infection, and US prophylaxis guidelines comparison (American Academy of Pediatrics vs National Perinatal Association).
- Annualized RSV market revenue, annual cost of therapy and utilization pattern data from 2012 and forecast for ten years to 2022.
- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs and remaining opportunities, clinical trial overview and implications for the RSV market.
- Pipeline analysis: analysis of two pipeline vaccines and potential market and clinical position in the RSV market.
- Analysis of the current and future RSV market. Insightful review of the key industry and governmental drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.
Key Benefits
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AstraZeneca (MedImmune), Novavax
