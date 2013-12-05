Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaPoint: Postmenopausal Vaginal Atrophy - UK Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

PharmaPoint: Postmenopausal Vaginal Atrophy - UK Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Although the postmenopausal vaginal atrophy (PVA) market has experienced anemic growth over the past decade, it is expected to undergo a considerable change between 2012 and 2022. This market has historically had a large untreated population due to: low diagnosis rates, safety issues with the existing therapies, and poor patient compliance. Since the mainstay estrogen-based therapies are associated with causing elevated risk for breast cancer, endometrial cancer, and stroke, many women go untreated.



The steady growth in this market is curbed primarily by the patent expiry of market-leading Vagifem in 2020. Awareness campaigns and promotional efforts surrounding product launch dates will cause an increase in treatment-seeking behavior early in the forecast period.



Scope



- Overview of PVA including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on the key drugs in the UK including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for the top drugs in the UK from 2012-2022.

- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the UK PVA market.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for PVA

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance

- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in the UK



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/147108/pharmapoint-postmenopausal-vaginal-atrophy-uk-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###