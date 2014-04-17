Fast Market Research recommends "PharmaPoint: Prophylactic Hepatitis B Virus Vaccines - Canada Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Hepatitis B, which is caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV), is characterized by acute or chronic inflammation of the liver. Researchers and healthcare experts have estimated that roughly two billion people are infected with HBV worldwide, with roughly 600,000 people dying each year from HBV-related liver diseases. While the arrival of recombinant HBsAg vaccines has greatly reduced disease burden over the past two decades, questions surrounding vaccine uptake and effectiveness in adults, particularly in niche patient populations, still remain. GlobalData expects that the growing popularity of pediatric combination vaccines, along with the arrival of vaccines that achieve higher seroconversion rates in high-risk adults, will serve to stimulate growth in the marketplace over the forecast period. Country-specific immunization recommendations and policy implementation will be an essential metric for determining future vaccine uptake in the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan) and Canada.
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In 2012, the Canadian HBV vaccine market was estimated to be worth almost $18m, with the majority of vaccine sales occurring within the routine childhood immunization program. ). Twinrix has enjoyed success largely due to its use in school-based immunization programs in Quebec and other Canadian provinces that universally vaccinate preteens instead of infants. The adult vaccine market in Canada represented a small percentage of total sales in 2012.
Scope
- Overview of Hepatitis B disease including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on the key drugs in Canada including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for the top drugs in Canada from 2012-2022.
- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the Canada Hepatitis B disease market.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Hepatitis B disease
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance
- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in Canada
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Engerix-B, Recombivax HB, Infanrix Hexa, Hexyon, Twinrix
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