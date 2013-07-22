Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaPoint: Psoriasis - China Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

PharmaPoint: Psoriasis - China Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



The publisher has released its new Country report, PharmaPoint: Psoriasis - China Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022. There are no long-term effective therapies for Psoriasis (PsO), so this remains at the top of the list for unmet needs. While physicians agree that biologics are relatively safe and effective, these therapies are still lacking because of their immunosuppressant nature and lack of understanding as to their exact mechanism of action.



GlobalData does not expect pipeline products to launch in China during the forecast period due to loyalty to the few brands that are prescribed and trust in its domestic biosimilars. By forecast end, Enbrel will still be behind Remicade, as it will experience positive growth and total sales, compared with Remicade growth and sales. As previously mentioned, the biosimilars - specifically, infliximab - will actually lead all biologic sales and patient shares.



Scope



- Overview of Psoriasis, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on the key drugs in the China including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for the top drugs in China from 2012 to 2022.

- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the China Psoriasis market.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Psoriasis

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance

- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012 to 2022 in China.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/127703/pharmapoint-psoriasis-china-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html



Contact:

Ana Viste

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###