The publisher has released its new Country report, PharmaPoint: Psoriasis - France Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022. There are no long-term effective therapies for Psoriasis (PsO), so this remains at the top of the list for unmet needs. While physicians agree that biologics are relatively safe and effective, these therapies are still lacking because of their immunosuppressant nature and lack of understanding as to their exact mechanism of action.



GlobalData believes that Pfizers Xeljanz will dominate market sales, but only due to a higher ACOT compared with competing pipeline products, such as the cytokine inhibitors, which have an ACOT half that of Xeljanz. Its patient share will not match its revenue, as we believe Amgens brodalumab will capture the hearts of dermatologists, thus becoming the most popular pipeline product, with patient shares and final revenues.



Scope



- Overview of Psoriasis, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on the key drugs in the France including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for the top drugs in France from 2012 to 2022.

- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the France Psoriasis market.



