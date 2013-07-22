Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaPoint: Psoriasis - Germany Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

The publisher has released its new Country report, PharmaPoint: Psoriasis - Germany Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022. There are no long-term effective therapies for Psoriasis (PsO), so this remains at the top of the list for unmet needs. While physicians agree that biologics are relatively safe and effective, these therapies are still lacking because of their immunosuppressant nature and lack of understanding as to their exact mechanism of action.



The publisher expects brodalumab to lead the pipeline with a patient share and sales grossing an estimated in 2022, while the second most successful pipeline product is likely to be secukinumab, with sales and taking at least of patient share. Xeljanz will gross an estimated in total sales; however, we believe this total is due in part to its high ACOT, as we estimate patient share. Mercks MK-3222 will experience lower patient share and sales as it tries to compete with numerous cytokine inhibitors in a crowded market.



Scope



- Overview of Psoriasis, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on the key drugs in the Germany including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for the top drugs in Germany from 2012 to 2022.

- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the Germany Psoriasis market.



