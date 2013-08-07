Recently published research from GlobalData, "PharmaPoint: Psoriasis - Spain Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new Country report, "PharmaPoint: Psoriasis - Spain Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". There are no long-term effective therapies for Psoriasis (PsO), so this remains at the top of the list for unmet needs. While physicians agree that biologics are relatively safe and effective, these therapies are still lacking because of their immunosuppressant nature and lack of understanding as to their exact mechanism of action.
GlobalData expect growth during the 10-year forecast period. Spain has a conservative PsO market, which is due, in part, to its fight with the financial deficit crisis. By forecast end, we expect total drug sales as one of the slowest growing PsO markets. Humira, Remicade, and Enbrel begin the forecast period as the market leaders.
- Overview of Psoriasis, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on the key drugs in the Spain including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for the top drugs in Spain from 2012 to 2022.
- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the Spain Psoriasis market.
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Psoriasis
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance
- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012 to 2022 in Spain.
