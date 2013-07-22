Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaPoint: Psoriasis - US Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

The publisher has released its new Country report, PharmaPoint: Psoriasis - US Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022. There are no long-term effective therapies for Psoriasis (PsO), so this remains at the top of the list for unmet needs. While physicians agree that biologics are relatively safe and effective, these therapies are still lacking because of their immunosuppressant nature and lack of understanding as to their exact mechanism of action.



The US is the largest PsO market, although it does not have the highest prevalence of the disease. The publisher estimates that the US generated approximate sales in 2012. J&Js Stelara has been impressive since launching in 2009, and claimed close the patient share compared with its company counterpart, Remicade, which only drew less in 2012. Since Stelaras cost per day is the highest of the biologics, which is three times that of Remicade, it did not take a lot of patient share to generate comfortable annual sales close in 2012.



- Overview of Psoriasis, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on the key drugs in the US including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for the top drugs in the US from 2012 to 2022.

- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the US Psoriasis market.



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Psoriasis

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance

- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012 to 2022 in the US.



