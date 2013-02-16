Recently published research from GlobalData, "PharmaPoint: Rheumatoid Arthritis - Australia Drug Forecast and Market Analysis Event-Driven Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new Country report, "PharmaPoint: Rheumatoid Arthritis - Australia Drug Forecast and Market Analysis Event-Driven Update". The RA market is currently very dynamic, with the November 6, 2012 FDA approval of Pfizer's Xeljanz (tofacitinib) and novel oral therapies awaiting approval such as: Eli Lilly's anti-BAFF, tabalumab and JAK1,2 inhibitor, baricitinib, and Rigel/AZ's SYK inhibitor, fostamatinib. These compounds will challenge the current biologics in the attempt to dislodge the stronghold of the TNF inhibitors, if their safety and efficacy profiles are proven once they enter the market.
Australian physicians loosely follow guidelines such as ACR, but also follow their own clinical experience. However, diagnosis of mild RA in Australia seems to begin with the PCP or other specialists. Physicians included in our study agree that 63% of referrals to rheumatologists come from these physicians. Also, the number of people seeking treatment spans all age groups, but is highest within the severe stage.
Scope
- Overview of RA, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on the key drugs in Australia including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for the top drugs in Australia from 2011 to 2022.
- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the Australia rheumatoid arthritis market.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for rheumatoid arthritis
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of rheumatoid arthritis drug performance in Australia
- Obtain sales forecast from 2011-2022 in the Australia
