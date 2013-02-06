Fast Market Research recommends "PharmaPoint: Rheumatoid Arthritis - China Drug Forecast and Market Analysis Event-Driven Update" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new Country report, "PharmaPoint: Rheumatoid Arthritis - China Drug Forecast and Market Analysis Event-Driven Update". The RA market is currently very dynamic, with the November 6, 2012 FDA approval of Pfizer's Xeljanz (tofacitinib) and novel oral therapies awaiting approval such as: Eli Lilly's anti-BAFF, tabalumab and JAK1,2 inhibitor, baricitinib, and Rigel/AZ's SYK inhibitor, fostamatinib. These compounds will challenge the current biologics in the attempt to dislodge the stronghold of the TNF inhibitors, if their safety and efficacy profiles are proven once they enter the market.
As in other countries, Chinese physicians included in our survey may follow guidelines such as ACR, but also follow their own clinical experience, and treat patients on a case-by-case basis. Diagnosis of mild RA in China begins with the PCP or other specialists, then progresses to referral to a rheumatologist. According to physicians included in our study, about 15% of referrals to a rheumatologist for potential moderate and severe patients seem to stem from other specialists. However, close to 40% of referrals of patients with suspected severe RA come from other rheumatologists. Also, most people seeking treatment are in the 35-55-year-old range. Within this age group, females and males are represented equally.
Scope
- Overview of RA, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on the key drugs in China including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for the top drugs in China from 2011 to 2022.
- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the China rheumatoid arthritis market.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for rheumatoid arthritis
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of rheumatoid arthritis drug performance in China
- Obtain sales forecast from 2011-2022 in the China
