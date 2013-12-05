Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaPoint: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Lupus Nephritis - Germany Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

PharmaPoint: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Lupus Nephritis - Germany Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is a systemic inflammatory autoimmune disease that can affect any organ or tissue and is the prototypic autoimmune disease. While SLE can affect multiple major organ systems in the body, one of its most severe manifestations includes renal (kidney) involvement, known as lupus nephritis (LN). The term LN refers to SLE patients with glomerulonephritis, and when the term LN is used, glomerular tissue injury in the kidneys is always involved. Renal injury without any glomerular involvement is classified as nephritis in a patient with SLE.



The publisher estimates that the SLE market in Germany will grow at a 13.92% CAGR. Both Benlystas and Rituxans sales will be affected by the increasing completion from new biologics, and we forecast Benlysta and epratuzumab to be the top-selling drugs in terms of value for SLE.



Scope



- Overview of SLE-LN including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on the key drugs in Germany including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for the top drugs in Germany from 2012-2022.

- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting Germany SLE-LN market.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for SLE-LN

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance

- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in Germany



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/147098/pharmapoint-systemic-lupus-erythematosus-and-lupus-nephritis-germany-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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