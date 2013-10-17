Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaPoint: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Lupus Nephritis - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

The lupus therapeutics market is dominated by generics and GlaxoSmithKline’s Benlysta is the only drug that has gained marketing approval for SLE in more than 50 years. Following Benlysta’s launch, patients’ uptake has remained low, but due to its associated high price-tag Benlysta has managed to grow the lupus market in terms of value and is currently the second top-selling drug in this market, having generated approximately $107m in 2012 in the seven major markets. The top-selling drug in lupus in terms of value is Roche’s off-label Rituxan, which The publisher estimates generated approximately $170m in 2012 in the seven major markets. There is high R&D activity for the development of new therapies for lupus and six promising biological therapies can potentially enter the SLE and LN market from 2017 to 2022. Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Merck Serono are developing anti-BLyS therapies. UCB’s epratuzumab is an anti-CD22, ImmuPharma’s Lupuzor is a CD4 T-cell modulator and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Orencia is an anti-CD80/CD86 therapy. The introduction of new biologic drugs will shape the future competitive landscape and drive growth in the SLE and LN markets.



Scope



Overview of SLE and LN, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and current treatment options.



Annualized SLE and LN therapeutics market revenue, annual cost of therapy and treatment usage pattern data from 2012 and forecast for ten years to 2022.



Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, and implications for the SLE and LN therapeutics markets.



Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of mid-stage pipeline drugs.



Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global SLE and LN therapeutics markets. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



Market Model Features



An interactive excel forecast model based on primary research interviews and surveys with KOLs and high-prescribing physicians is included in this report*. This patient based model provides diagnosis rates, patient segmentation, treatment rates, annual costs of therapy , and indication-specific drug sales for the 10 year forecast period. The forecast model is robust, fully transparent, and easy to navigate. Moreover, our models support data presented in the reports and the complete methodology is outlined in the report and the model.



*Model only available with site and global license purchases.



Key Findings



The main drivers of growth for the SLE and LN markets include the increasing uptake of biologics, the launch of Benlysta in Japan, the launch of new biologic drugs during the second half of the forecast period and the increasing number of prevalent cases of SLE and LN.



R&D strategies include the development of me-too and first-in-class therapies, partnerships and acquisitions, and the development of products for LN.



The lupus therapeutics market is characterized by significant unmet needs. The most pressing unmet need is the development of new therapies that will offer potent clinical benefits, have a positive safety profile and increase the available treatment options for patients.



With high R&D activity in the lupus therapeutics market, physicians are looking forward to pipeline products becoming available, which will enable them to improve patients’ treatment.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What was the impact of Benlysta on the lupus therapeutics market following its approval in 2011 and what is its future outlook within this market?



- What do physicians think about Rituxan following its unsuccessful Phase III trials in LN, and how will it be used off-label in lupus during the forecast period?



- What is the significance of late-phase pipeline products and how will their launch shape the future treatment landscape in SLE and LN?



- What are the unmet needs within the SLE and LN markets?



= What are the remaining opportunities within the SLE and LN markets?



Key Benefits



- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline. Additionally a list of acquisition targets included in the pipeline product company list.



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global SLE and LN therapeutics markets.



- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global SLE and LN therapeutics markets in the future.



- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.



- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.



- Track drug sales in the global SLE and LN therapeutics markets from 2012-2022.



- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.



Report at a glance:



Number of Tables – 132



Number of Figures – 22



Number of Companies Mentioned – 11



Number of Marketed and Pipeline Products Mentioned – 15



Number of KOL interviews – 9



Major Pipeline Products Mentioned – 6 Phase IIb/III products.



Markets Covered – US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144291/pharmapoint-systemic-lupus-erythematosus-and-lupus-nephritis-global-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

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Roger Campbell

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