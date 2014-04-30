Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaPoint: Ulcerative Colitis - 5EU Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

PharmaPoint: Ulcerative Colitis - 5EU Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



During the forecast period from 2012-2022, the growth of the UC market will be driven largely by the entry of Johnson & Johnsons (J&Js) Simponi and Takedas Entyvio, which will lead to an increase in the overall number of patients being treated with biologics in the US, 5EU, Japan, and Canada. Another key event affecting the UC market is the anticipated launch of biosimilars, given that the patent expiry of the UC blockbusters, Remicade and Humira are set to expire in the US in 2018 and 2016, respectively.



France emerged as the highest-grossing UC market in 2012 in forecast. Germany follows a reference pricing approach for drug reimbursement. Under this system, drugs that are considered to be therapeutically equivalent are clustered together and a reference price is set based on the least expensive drug in the cluster. In 2012, the base year of the forecast period, The publisher estimated that the size of the UC market in Italy was $138m. This sales figure positions Italy as the lowest-grossing market in the 5EU, with approximately 10% of the total 5EU market value. Austerity measures within Spain led The publisher to predict that biosimilar uptake will be strong, particularly within the moderate to severe UC patient group, Despite drug pricing pressures and the current global financial crisis, the UK is predicted to be the second-highest growing market for UC in forecast.



Scope



- Overview of Ulcerative Colitis including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape._x000D_

- Detailed information on the key drugs in 5EU including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis._x000D_

- Sales forecast for the top drugs in 5EU from 2012-2022._x000D_

- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the 5EU Ulcerative Colitis market.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return_x000D_

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Ulcerative Colitis._x000D_

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential_x000D_

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance_x000D_

- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in Ulcerative Colitis.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153356/pharmapoint-ulcerative-colitis-5eu-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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