Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaPoint: Ulcerative Colitis - Canada Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

PharmaPoint: Ulcerative Colitis - Canada Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



During the forecast period from 2012-2022, the growth of the UC market will be driven largely by the entry of Johnson & Johnsons (J&Js) Simponi and Takedas Entyvio, which will lead to an increase in the overall number of patients being treated with biologics in the US, 5EU, Japan, and Canada. Another key event affecting the UC market is the anticipated launch of biosimilars, given that the patent expiry of the UC blockbusters, Remicade and Humira are set to expire in the US in 2018 and 2016, respectively.



There are three UC-approved biologics in Canada, which are the TNF inhibitors, Remicade, Humira and Simponi. Remicade has the larger potential patient pool, as it was approved for use in UC patients long before Humira (in 2013), which was only approved for UC in 2013. It can also be used either alone or in combination with conventional therapy. This, together with its high annual cost of therapy, means that Remicade experiences strong uptake in the Canadian UC market, which positions it as the market-leading therapy.



Scope



- Overview of Ulcerative Colitis including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape._x000D_

- Detailed information on the key drugs in Canada including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis._x000D_

- Sales forecast for the top drugs in Canada from 2012-2022._x000D_

- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the Canada Ulcerative Colitis market.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return_x000D_

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Ulcerative Colitis._x000D_

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential_x000D_

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance_x000D_

- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in Ulcerative Colitis.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153354/pharmapoint-ulcerative-colitis-canada-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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