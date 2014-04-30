Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaPoint: Ulcerative Colitis - China Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

PharmaPoint: Ulcerative Colitis - China Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



During the forecast period from 2012-2022, the growth of the UC market will be driven largely by the entry of Johnson & Johnsons (J&Js) Simponi and Takedas Entyvio, which will lead to an increase in the overall number of patients being treated with biologics in the US, 5EU, Japan, and Canada. Another key event affecting the UC market is the anticipated launch of biosimilars, given that the patent expiry of the UC blockbusters, Remicade and Humira are set to expire in the US in 2018 and 2016, respectively.



Overprescribing of medicines is common in China, as the revenue generated pays for the few quality hospitals that are available. To prevent overprescribing, the Chinese government recently cut the maximum price of about 1,200 commonly used drugs. Also, as a result of Chinas progress in reforming its healthcare system under the Five-Year Plan, basic medical coverage had reached more than 90% of the Chinese by the end of 2011.



Scope



- Overview of Ulcerative Colitis including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape._x000D_

- Detailed information on the key drugs in China including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis._x000D_

- Sales forecast for the top drugs in China from 2012-2022._x000D_

- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the China Ulcerative Colitis market.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return_x000D_

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Ulcerative Colitis._x000D_

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential_x000D_

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance_x000D_

- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in Ulcerative Colitis.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153355/pharmapoint-ulcerative-colitis-china-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

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