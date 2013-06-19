Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaSphere: Early-Stage Technology Transfer Collaborations - Enabling Platform Technologies & Deal Synergies between Academia and the Pharmaceutical Industry market report to its offering

PharmaSphere: Early-Stage Technology Transfer Collaborations - Enabling Platform Technologies & Deal Synergies between Academia and the Pharmaceutical Industry



Summary



"PharmaSphere: Early-Stage Technology Transfer Collaborations - Enabling Platform Technologies & Deal Synergies between Academia and the Pharmaceutical Industry" report provides a cross-section of major licensing deals between mid to large-sized pharmaceutical companies and academic and nonprofit research institutions. This report examines the terms, platform technologies, and deal rationale of 25 pharma-academic alliances from 20122013. Industry Dynamics team of analysts discusses the significant macro-environment drivers which are leading to an increase in research partnerships with academic research institutions on behalf of pharmaceutical companies. We also discuss the unsustainability of the current drug research model, and the industrys attempts at moving toward an open R&D ecosystem.



Highlights



Key Questions Answered



- What are the reasons for increased activity in strategic deals with academia by leading pharmaceutical companies and promising biotechs?

- What are the deal terms of these collaboration agreements?

- What therapeutic areas and geographic markets are pharmaceutical companies targeting to partner with academic research institutions?

- What proprietary platforms and enabling technologies are these pharmaceutical companies trying to access?



Key Findings



- With the patent cliff and high R&D costs eroding corporate profitability, pharmaceutical companies will look for ways to replenish their pipelines by reaching out to academia in search of novel drug platforms

- Despite the FDA approving 39 new drugs in 2012, the innovation gap continues, as many of these medicines are me-too drugs, or orphan drugs indicated to treat small segments of the population suffering from rare diseases

- Difficulty accessing capital and the continued economic recession have led to a deal adverse environment resulting in deals to decline on a global basis

- Oncology, CNS, immunology and infectious diseases still remain hot therapeutic areas to strike licensing deals with academia



Scope



- Full examination of 25 significant technology transfer deals from 2012 and 2013 involving large pharmaceutical companies and academic organizations including licensing structure and terms

- Analysis of the key drivers, trends, and strategies behind the deals undertaken by these pharmaceutical companies across major therapeutic areas

- Discussion of the unsustainability of the current drug research model and how Big Pharmas embrace of collaboration and an open ecosystem could drive the next wave of scientific discovery

- Tech Transfer in Action : Each section of the report includes a number of case studies and to highlight major themes within technology transfer

- Platform assessment on enabling drug technologies being employed by academic research institutions of interest to pharmaceutical companies

- Breakdown of disruptive innovation trends, including open-source patient data, pre-competitive information sharing, Big Data and drug recycling/repurposing approaches



Key Benefits



- Analyze and track the strategies that these pharmaceutical companies are using to gain share in an increasingly competitive marketplace

- Target academic institutions with novel and proprietary technologies to maximize opportunities for strategic investment or partnerships

- Formulate effective licensing strategies by understanding the various factors and deal terms considered when structuring tech-transfer partnerships

- Use information as an independent source for your due diligence and transaction strategies



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/104848/pharmasphere-early-stage-technology-transfer-collaborations-enabling-platform-technologies-deal-synergies-between-academia-and-the-pharmaceutical-industry.html