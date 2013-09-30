Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PharmaSphere: Global Dealmaking and Operations Strategies in the CRO Market market report to its offering

PharmaSphere: Global Dealmaking and Operations Strategies in the CRO Market



Summary



"PharmaSphere: Global Dealmaking and Operations Strategies in the CRO Market" report covers the dealmaking activity and infrastructure investments of over 50 public and privately held contract research organizations. This report discusses and analyzes over 60 strategic deals struck by large and niche/specialty service providers. Industry Dynamics team evaluates the strategic drivers, fit, acquisition costs and revenue potential of these deals to illustrate the strategies different contractors are using to gain market share.



Highlights



About the Report



The report is organized into four geographies (North America, Europe, APAC and Emerging Markets) providing a drill-down analysis of each segments revenue and growth leaders, partnership and deal activity, and operations footprint. Each region has an Operations and Global Service Delivery section, which discusses how CROs are deploying their physical resources, and how they intend to use plant expansion to meet the needs of their customers. Lastly, this report provides outlook on the CRO sector and each companys future competitive position.



The CRO market is highly fragmented made up of some 1,000 individual companies, most of which are privately owned. These companies vary significantly in size and breadth of services from a four-person bioanalysis research lab in Thailand to companies like Quintiles and Covance, which have tens of thousands of employees in over 100 countries across the globe. coverage examines these CROs through a unique company-centric lens combining financial performance and resources allocation with partnering activity and regional developments to assess a companys overall strategy. This type of coverage is unlike any other analysis available, and delivers a consistent view into the evolution of these companies corporate growth. We also covered some 40 other privately held CROs to give our analysis more specificity and granularity.



Key Questions Answered



- What are the reasons for increased activity in strategic deals by leading and promising contract research organizations?

- What drivers accounted for the revenue growth for the company over the past year?

- Which trends will affect the CRO marketplace over the next few years?

- What particular services or capabilities are my competitors developing?

- Who are the revenue, and growth leaders in each region?

- What specific business development activities are taking place, in terms of partnerships or M&A?

- How are CROs growing their physical infrastructures and human resources to better serve the needs of their customers?

- What region-specific operations and capabilities are CROs adding to gain share in the emerging markets?



Scope



- This report provides analysis of the key drivers and trends shaping the global CRO market; including biologics manufacturing, emerging markets, and eClinical technologies

- This report offers a deep dive into the synergies behind partnering and acquisition activity

- The report contains a discussion of regional segment strategies

- Firm utilization, resources management, and efficiency metrics

- Leadership/Management Changes



Reasons to buy



- Analyze and track the strategies that these CROs are using to gain share in the increasingly competitive market

- Use this information as an independent source for your due diligence and transaction strategy

- Organize your sales and marketing strategy to identify companies with proprietary technologies to maximize opportunities for strategic investment or partnerships

- Understand the various factors when structuring deal terms

- Leverage this report to identify potential take-over targets, to select vendors, or to profile CRO services/therapeutic expertise



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143132/pharmasphere-global-dealmaking-and-operations-strategies-in-the-cro-market.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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